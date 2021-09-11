Advertisement

Remembering lives lost on 9/11 in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A ceremony was held in Boynton Beach on Saturday to honor the thousands killed 20 years ago on September 11.

For many, they remember exactly where they were the moment the Twin Towers were hit.

Retired New York City firefighter James Coster remembers his days at Ground Zero.

"I was going there every day with engine 5," he said. "For me, September 11th was yesterday."

Katherine Regan-Day's brother was one of the 343 firefighters who died in the attack.

"For my brother, he has 13 grandchildren he never got to see," she said.

The crowd shared a moment when they joined in singing "God Bless America." Emotions were raw and the message was one: We will always remember.

