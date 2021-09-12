Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held in Palm City for 9/11 victims

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A candlelight vigil was held in Palm City Saturday in honor of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

It was held at the Peter & Julie Cummings library in Palm City.

Organizers say the reverent and solemn service will honor the thousands who died.

They've been doing this ceremony for the past 10 years.

A local high school choir sang and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution were in attendance.

The event also included the laying of a wreath and a rose ceremony.

"Everything that’s happening in the country in the world I think it’s an opportunity for us to remember the positive feelings that after this it happened how the country rally together and had tolerance for each other and for a difference of opinion I think hopefully we can use this 20th anniversary as an opportunity to get back to that same sense of Americanism men and pride in our country in and brotherhood and sisterhood for each other because we need it," said Edward Ciampi, Martin County Commissioner, District 5.

The tribute featured two light beams projected into the sky that mimics the ones in New York City.

