Advertisement

Driver dies in early morning crash in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 26-year-old man died in an early morning crash Sunday in Martin County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified driver from Palm Beach was traveling southbound on I-95 at 3:39 a.m. south of Bridge Road when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway.

His vehicle collided with two trees. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The victim was air lifted to St. Mary's Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

The case is still under investigation by FHP.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
He was last seen near north FAU campus
Florida Fish and Wildlife
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit
Tennis center among proposals for vacant Boca Raton property

Latest News

Jacksonville State stuns Seminoles on final play at home
No. 22 Miami escapes with win against Appalachian State
N'Kosi Perry throws 4 TD passes in FAU's 38-6 win
Candlelight vigil held in Palm City for 9/11 victims