Jacksonville State stuns Seminoles on final play at home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired and Jacksonville State upset Florida State 20-17 on Saturday night.

The Seminoles (0-2) were sluggish from the start and couldn't make a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter hold up.

Florida State lost for the first time in 27 matchups against FCS teams.

McKenzie Milton made his first start at Florida State, completing 18 of 31 passes for 133 yards, a touchdown and an interception. But the Seminoles often leaned on the running game, with Jashaun Corbin surpassing the 100-yard mark for a second straight week.

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton scrambles out of the pocket as he is chased by Jacksonville State defensive end Umstead Sanders during the third quarter Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Jacksonville State won 20-17.

Jacksonville State has now beaten FBS teams in back-to-back years. The Gamecocks defeated Florida International 19-10 in 2020.

The game was often marred by inconsistency in the passing game for both teams as well as a combined 24 penalties.

