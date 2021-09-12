Memorial walk in honor of Perrin Damron held in Indiantown

Some community members in Indiantown came together Sunday to remember a 23-year-old mother who was killed.

A memorial walk was held in honor of Perrin Damron, whose body was recovered last weekend in the St. Lucie Canal.

Lisa Ervin organized Sunday night's walk.

"There's a lot of love here and a community," Ervin said. "It touched me. It touched my heart a lot. So, I just kind of wanted to organize something for her that maybe shined a little light and was positive on the whole thing."

Ervin didn't know Damron but wanted to show support for her and other victims of violent crimes.

"I'm even wearing my sister's dress," Ervin said. "She was murdered about a year ago, and so this is kind of resemblance to her, too."

Authorities said Damron disappeared Sept. 3 after suspect Eric Westergard, 45, picked her up at her home. Westergard claimed Damron fell at his home in Jupiter Farms. He didn't confess to killing her but told detectives he wrapped up her body and tossed it over the bridge.

Candles were lit and flowers were tossed into the canal.

A prayer was offered by Council Member Susan Thomas.

"I know the people of this community are a caring community, and they wanted to express to the world and to the family that we care and she will not be forgotten," Thomas said.

