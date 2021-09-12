N'Kosi Perry throws 4 TD passes in FAU's 38-6 win

N'Kosi Perry threw four touchdown passes, including three in the third quarter, when Florida Atlantic broke the game open as the Owls defeated Georgia Southern 38-6.

Perry dropped a pass into a sprinting Je'Quan Burton's fingertips for a 50-yard touchdown and followed that with another third-quarter strike to John Mitchell for a 19-yard score on the left side of the end zone and a 24-6 lead.

Perry added a final third-quarter touchdown pass of 31 yards to LaJohntay Wester.

Georgia Southern scored first with Logan Wright's 22-yard first-quarter run.

Scripps Only Content 2021