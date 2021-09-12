Advertisement

N'Kosi Perry throws 4 TD passes in FAU's 38-6 win

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N'Kosi Perry threw four touchdown passes, including three in the third quarter, when Florida Atlantic broke the game open as the Owls defeated Georgia Southern 38-6.

Perry dropped a pass into a sprinting Je'Quan Burton's fingertips for a 50-yard touchdown and followed that with another third-quarter strike to John Mitchell for a 19-yard score on the left side of the end zone and a 24-6 lead.

Perry added a final third-quarter touchdown pass of 31 yards to LaJohntay Wester.

Georgia Southern scored first with Logan Wright's 22-yard first-quarter run.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
He was last seen near north FAU campus
Florida Fish and Wildlife
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit
Tennis center among proposals for vacant Boca Raton property

Latest News

No. 22 Miami escapes with win against Appalachian State
Candlelight vigil held in Palm City for 9/11 victims
9/11 remembrance ceremony held in Port St. Lucie
9/11 remembrance ceremony and walk held in Martin County