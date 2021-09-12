No. 22 Miami escapes with win against Appalachian State

A cat survived a scare. So did the Miami Hurricanes.

D'Eriq King threw for 200 yards and rushed for 67 more, freshman Andy Borregales kicked a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining and No. 22 Miami rallied to beat Appalachian State 25-23.

Miami placekicker Andres Borregales (30) is mobbed by teammates after he made a field goal during the final minutes of the second half against Appalachian State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cam'Ron Harris rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for Miami and Don Chaney Jr. had a rushing score before leaving in the first half with a leg injury.

Jalen Virgil had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Camerun Peoples had 95 rushing yards and a score for the Mountaineers.

But the catch that some won't forget anytime soon didn't even involve a football.

THE CAT IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/13Z9YMKmjc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2021

A cat somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium and ended up dangling from the upper deck. It was caught by fans who unfurled an American flag to serve as a makeshift net.

