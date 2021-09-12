Advertisement

Traffic crash results in motorcyclist stabbing man in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A man was arrested Sunday for stabbing a motorist in Boynton Beach.

The victim told police he was driving his Lyft customer at 4:51 a.m. and got into a traffic accident with a motorcyclist on Seacrest Boulevard.

When the victim got out of his vehicle to check on the motorcyclist, the motorcyclist stabbed him multiple times.

While he was being stabbed, the victim fell on the ground. The victim told police the motorcyclist got on top of him and continued to stab him and also punched him multiple times in the face and eye before fleeing on his motorcycle.

Police were on the lookout for the suspect and his motorcycle and located him at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the area of Lake Ida Drive and Congress Avenue.

Witnesses positively identified Michael Joseph Radler, Jr., 38, as the person who stabbed the victim.

He was arrested and will face an attempted first degree murder with a deadly weapon charge. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

The victim was hospitalized at Delray Medical Center. He suffered lacerations to his face including a flayed left side of his face from his temple to his jaw line, a stab wound to his right temple, a stab wound to the back of the neck, a collapsed lung, and several slash wounds to his right and left forearms and biceps.

