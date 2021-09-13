Advertisement

5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire

Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.(WOIO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Five people, including three children, died in an early morning fire Monday in northern Ohio, which left four others injured, authorities said.

Two adults and three children were killed, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Four people were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions were not known. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

The three Akron students who died attended different city schools -- one at an elementary building, another at a middle school and the third in high school, district spokesperson Mark Williamson confirmed in an email.

Another child who was taken to the burn unit of a children’s hospital is a student at a different elementary school, he said.

According to WJW-TV, Akron firefighters arrived on the scene and found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida Fish and Wildlife
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home
Driver dies in early morning crash in Martin County
Traffic crash results in motorcyclist stabbing man in Boynton Beach
He was last seen near north FAU campus

Latest News

The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
Bush warns of domestic extremism, appeals to ‘nation I know’
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...
US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic