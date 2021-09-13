Advertisement

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 Tuesday

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) – Get ready for the new iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones at its virtual event Tuesday.

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices will reportedly have improved 5G chips, longer battery life and an updated camera system.

The phones are also expected to have a faster refresh rate for improved gaming.

Apple will also likely unveil the new Apple Watch and the next-generation AirPod.

