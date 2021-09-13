Advertisement

UF ranked No. 5 public university by U.S. News & World Report

By WPTV - Staff
Sep. 13, 2021
The University of Florida has reached the top five of the public universities ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

It ranked at number five for public universities and 28 for national universities overall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was at the University of Florida on Monday to deliver remarks on the honor. DeSantis praised the university's leadership and it's affordability.

"We not only have a top five public university in the state of Florida now, but we have one that's very affordable for Florida families," said DeSantis.

The governor also joked about the university could continue to make the state proud.

"What a great day, but just imagine what a great week it would be if we could beat Alabama on Saturday," said DeSantis.

Another Florida public university also ranked among the top twenty schools. Florida State University came in at number 19.

