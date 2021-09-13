Police: Florida man attacks kid over playground noise

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A 70-year-old man has been accused of slamming a child to the ground at a Florida playground after yelling that kids were making too much noise.

Largo Police arrested the man on a child abuse charge in Clearwater and took him to the Pinellas County Jail, arrest records show. He was released on his own recognizance.

Officials say there were several kids having fun at the playground at around 6:30 p.m., Saturday when the man stormed out of his nearby apartment annoyed over the noise.

