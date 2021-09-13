Advertisement

Several injured in casino gas tank explosion

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Six people were taken to hospitals and 20 others were treated at the scene Monday morning after a gas tank exploded in the ceiling of the Seminole Classic Casino, a spokesman for the Seminole Tribe of Florida said.

Paramedics could be seen treating victims outside the Hollywood casino.

Seminole Tribe spokesman Gary Bitner told WTVJ that maintenance was being performed on a fire suppression system inside the building when a gas tank that's part of the system ruptured.

Bitner said everyone was expected to survive.

The cause of the tank explosion remains under investigation.

