Students can win $2,500 in statue naming contest

Elementary and middle school students in Palm Beach County have an opportunity to name the local American Military Hero Dog monument.

The statue is located outside the Lois Pope Pet Clinic on the grounds of the Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton.

The monument is a tribute to the brave canines who have served in the armed forces as far back as the Civil War.

Students are asked to create a piece of art or a 30- to 60-second video stating their suggested name for the dog and why that name is relevant.

The school district said two winners will be chosen, one elementary school student and one middle school student.

Each winner will receive $2,500 and their school will also receive $2,500.

Click here for a full list of the rules and to submit your entry.

