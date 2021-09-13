Treasure Coast Elementary reopens with face mask policy after closing due to COVID-19

Class is back in session for one local school in Indian River County.

Treasure Coast Elementary is reopening after it was forced to close following a recent outbreak in COVID-19 cases.

Just three weeks into the new school year, school officials reported nearly 50 cases. A total of 10 employees and 38 students tested positive.

Students and teachers will now transition back to in-person learning, during the closure they all relied on the remote learning platform, Canvas.

The school district's face mask mandate remains in place and will be in effect at least until Wednesday. It requires all students from kindergarten to eighth grade to wear a face mask inside and when social distancing isn’t possible.

The School Board is expected to revisit and discuss the policy at its next meeting which is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the J.A. Thompson Administrative Center, 6500 57th Street, in Vero Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2021