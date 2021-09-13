Advertisement

US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic

FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The Biden administration says it will give $482 million to aviation manufacturers to help save jobs at companies that are still struggling because of the pandemic.

The Transportation Department said Monday that companies getting the money must not lay off workers or cut their pay.

The government says the money will protect up to 22,500 jobs.

The pandemic caused a sharp drop in air travel that reduced demand for new planes.

An estimated 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida Fish and Wildlife
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home
Driver dies in early morning crash in Martin County
Traffic crash results in motorcyclist stabbing man in Boynton Beach
He was last seen near north FAU campus

Latest News

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the...
US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, students arrive with their guardians for in-person...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall vote.
Allegations fly as recall vote looms for California’s Newsom
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthens, threatening Gulf Coast