Advertisement

Veterinary team fixes puppy’s upside-down paws

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny puppy is walking tall after veterinary experts helped correct a rare condition that had her walking on upside-down paws.

Doctors at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine came into possession of Siggi, a small rat terrier that, for reasons unknown, was born with the rare condition of having front paws facing upward instead of downward.

“It’s a congenital problem, where her elbows came out of joint early on in life,” said Dr. Erik Clary, an animal surgeon with the university’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The same OSU team made headlines in 2019 by helping a puppy named Milo with a similar condition. The team likewise used radiographic study and surgery to reorient and stabilize Siggi’s front legs.

Siggi has since begun the road to rehabilitation on her newly positioned puppy paws, and doctors said they couldn’t be more pleased with her progress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida Fish and Wildlife
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home
Traffic crash results in motorcyclist stabbing man in Boynton Beach
Driver dies in early morning crash in Martin County
Memorial walk in honor of Perrin Damron held in Indiantown

Latest News

As NYC students go back to school with vaccine mandates in place for staff, vaccine mandate...
Mandates ignite debate amid return to school
For the entire budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting...
US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma board urges governor to commute death sentence of Julius Jones
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big spending
Monday is the first day back of the new school year for thousands of children in the New York...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules