Advertisement

West Palm Beach restaurant damaged by electrical fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weekend fire has put a popular West Palm Beach restaurant out of business for an extended period of time.

The "This Is It Cafe" located in the Northwood neighborhood was impacted by a fire caused by an electrical issue Saturday night, according to a post on their Facebook page.

"We were so lucky someone saw the smoke and called the fire department! It could have been so much worse!" the social media post said.

The owners said they want to reopen the restaurant, located at 24th Street and Spruce Avenue, as quickly as possible but need help from the community.

They are asking for help with repairs, cleaning up, drywall, painting.

A GoFundMe page has been established to donate and help the owners with monthly bills and expeditures.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida Fish and Wildlife
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home
Traffic crash results in motorcyclist stabbing man in Boynton Beach
Driver dies in early morning crash in Martin County
Memorial walk in honor of Perrin Damron held in Indiantown

Latest News

Several injured in casino gas tank explosion
Florida cities, counties that mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees will face fines, governor says
Florida cities, counties that mandate masks for employees will face fines, governor says
Teen finds music to be powerful coping mechanism during pandemic