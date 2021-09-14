Advertisement

Airlines report over 4,000 cases of unruly passengers

The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.(Source: Delta Air Lines, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is dealing with a surge of unruly passengers.

The agency has opened more than 750 investigations so far in 2021. That’s about four times the normal amount federal officials have on an annual basis.

Airline crews have reported nearly 4,300 incidents this year.

Most of them involve alleged violations of the federal mask mandate imposed by the Transportation Security Administration for all airline, bus and train passengers.

At least one person accused of acting unruly on a plane has been fined.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Several injured in casino gas tank explosion
Vero Beach woman disappears during cross-country trip
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Search for missing North Port woman centering in Wyoming

Latest News

Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children
Deputies found Mack Arline backing out of the driveway with two young children inside.
Sheriff's office: Man accused of child abuse, driving drunk
Ashley Moody announces re-election bid in 2022
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Search for missing North Port woman centering in Wyoming
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast