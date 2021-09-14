Brightline work could cause longer delays at railroad crossings

Drivers in Palm Beach County could be waiting longer than normal at certain railroad crossings as Brightline forges ahead with its expansion plans.

Brightline recently announced that workers will be installing a signal and track cutover along 13 miles of track between West Palm Beach and Jupiter.

The work will be spread across 17 railroad crossings, potentially bringing additional wait times.

Here are the 17 railroad crossings that could result in a longer delay for drivers:

West Palm Beach

Flagler Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Riviera Beach

Northlake Boulevard

Park Avenue

Silver Beach Road

Blue Heron Boulevard

Lake Park

Richard Road

Palm Beach Gardens

Donald Ross Road

Hood Road

Kyoto Gardens Drive

RCA Boulevard

Burns Road

Lighthouse Drive

Jupiter

Center Street

Indiantown Road

Toney Penna Drive

Frederick Small Road

The work will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Friday.

Brightline announced last month that it will resume service in the "first half of November." The high-speed passenger rail service connects West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale and Miami, but construction is underway for expansion into Orlando with future stops planned in Boca Raton and Aventura.

