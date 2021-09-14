Brightline work could cause longer delays at railroad crossings
Drivers in Palm Beach County could be waiting longer than normal at certain railroad crossings as Brightline forges ahead with its expansion plans.
Brightline recently announced that workers will be installing a signal and track cutover along 13 miles of track between West Palm Beach and Jupiter.
The work will be spread across 17 railroad crossings, potentially bringing additional wait times.
Here are the 17 railroad crossings that could result in a longer delay for drivers:
West Palm Beach
Flagler Street
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Riviera Beach
Northlake Boulevard
Park Avenue
Silver Beach Road
Blue Heron Boulevard
Lake Park
Richard Road
Palm Beach Gardens
Donald Ross Road
Hood Road
Kyoto Gardens Drive
RCA Boulevard
Burns Road
Lighthouse Drive
Jupiter
Center Street
Indiantown Road
Toney Penna Drive
Frederick Small Road
The work will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Friday.
Brightline announced last month that it will resume service in the "first half of November." The high-speed passenger rail service connects West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale and Miami, but construction is underway for expansion into Orlando with future stops planned in Boca Raton and Aventura.
