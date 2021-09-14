Advertisement

DeSantis calls for end to FSA standardized tests

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for an end to the Florida Standards Assessments, calling the system "outdated."

The Florida Standards Assessments are standardized tests in reading, writing and math tests designed to measure student performance. The test is tied to Florida’s Common Core-based standards, which outline what students should know at the end of each grade.

Speaking at Doral Academy Preparatory School on Tuesday, DeSantis said the FSA will be replaced by monitoring student progress three times a year.

"We believe that having results monitored and measured is very, very important, but we also think the FSA is outmoded at this point and we need to move forward with a more nimble and effective approach," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said they are currently crafting legislation and the goal is to phase out FSA by the 2022-23 school year.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Several injured in casino gas tank explosion
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
Vero Beach woman disappears during cross-country trip
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Woman with North Port ties reported missing on cross-country trip

Latest News

30 days into school year, superintendents talk biggest challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for end to FSA standardized tests
Lake Worth Beach travel expenses audited
Indian River County School Board to discuss mask policy Tuesday