Former Sebastian city council members sentenced

Two former Sebastian city council members, who were found guilty of violating Florida's Sunshine Law earlier this year, were sentenced Tuesday.

Damien Gilliams and Pamela Parris were convicted in May by a six-member jury.

Gilliams and Parris were removed from office after a special election last fall.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Linn ruled Tuesday that Gilliams serve six months in jail for a perjury conviction and an additional 135 days in jail for violating the Sunshine Law.

Parris was sentenced to serve six months in jail for a perjury charge and an additional 30 days in jail for violating the Sunshine Law.

Both Gilliams and Parris were also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution and other court costs.

The former City Council members were accused of holding an illegal meeting during which they voted to remove Mayor Ed Dodd and fire the city manager, city clerk and city attorney.

Florida law requires that all meetings of any state, county or municipal board or commission be open to the public.

After the city's April 22, 2020, public meeting was postponed, Gilliams, Parris and Mauti used their own keys to get inside the locked City Hall building to hold their own meeting.

