Former SNL cast member Jim Breuer cancels shows at venues that require proof of vaccine

(WWSB) - Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jim Breuer announced during a Facebook live that he would be cancelling shows at any venues that required proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Breuer is taking the opposite route from comedian Patton Oswalt who announced last week that he would be cancelling several dates in Utah and Florida as venues in these states would not allow his company to ask for proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test.

Breuer said he felt that his fans’ choice was being taken away, adding that he did not care if people got vaccinated.

“If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care,” said Breur. “I have to stick to my morals. I have to stick to what I know is right.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.