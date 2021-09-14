Advertisement

Gabby Petito: 'My only daughter is missing,' father says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
From his Vero Beach home, Joseph Petito says he needs help finding his daughter, 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

"Pride isn't an issue right now. My only daughter is missing," he said. "I'm going to do, the family, Gabby's mom, we're going to do anything we can to find her."

Joseph Petito
Petito says Gabby and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie drove from Florida to New York State. They left Blue Point, New York on July 2.

The couple even started a YouTube channel to document their travels.

"The trip started from there so it went to some various places," Petito said. Stopped over in Colorado worked their way up to Utah and were going to Wyoming and she was going to end in Oregon."

Gabby's mom, Nichole Schmidt, held a news conference today. She says the last conversation she had with her daughter was on Aug. 25. Schmidt says the two stayed in contact regularly.

Gabby Petito's mom.PNG
"At least three times a week we would Facetime, call, and text frequently. She kept me updated on this trip," she said.

The family says the couple's van has been recovered but Gabby is missing.

"I believed the first couple of days when I wasn't getting responses, I believe she was in a place with no service. Day 8 and 9 is when I really became concerned," she said.

Petito says his daughter is a free spirit with a good heart.

"She saw beauty in everything and . . .she's awesome, she really is an amazing, amazing person," he said.

Petito didn't want to speak about his daughter's boyfriend Brian Laundrie. But it's been reported that he's lawyered up and isn't speaking with authorities.

