Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for end to FSA standardized tests

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called for an end to the Florida Standards Assessments, calling the system "outdated."

The Florida Standards Assessments are standardized tests in reading, writing, and math that are designed to measure student performance.

Speaking at Doral Academy Preparatory School on Tuesday, DeSantis said the FSA will be replaced by monitoring student progress three times a year.

Florida’s ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ says this school year with be the FSA’s last. Working on legislation to modernize with progress monitoring. Says it will require 75% less testing time and offer timely results. More below: pic.twitter.com/ebxYjyPi1t — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) September 14, 2021

"We believe that having results monitored and measured is very, very important. But we also think that the FSA is outmoded at this point and that we need to move forward with a more, I'd say, nimble and effective approach," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said state lawmakers are currently crafting legislation and the goal is to phase out FSA by the 2022/23 school year.

Justin Katz, the president of the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, released the following statement to WPTV about the governor's announcement:

"We are reviewing the decision and have no detailed comments at this time, other than to say any reduction in the overuse of standardized testing that detracts from legitimate instructional time and actual education is a plus."

Test results from the 2021 FSA and End-Of-Course Exams dropped significantly in math, science, and social studies from two years ago -- before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic -- according to data from the Florida Department of Education.

