Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for end to FSA standardized tests

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for an end to the Florida Standards Assessments, calling the system "outdated."

The Florida Standards Assessments are standardized tests in reading, writing and math tests designed to measure student performance. The test is tied to Florida’s Common Core-based standards, which outline what students should know at the end of each grade.

Speaking at Doral Academy Preparatory School on Tuesday, DeSantis says the FSA will be replaced by monitoring student progress three times a year.

Florida’s ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ says this school year with be the FSA’s last. Working on legislation to modernize with progress monitoring. Says it will require 75% less testing time and offer timely results. More below: pic.twitter.com/ebxYjyPi1t — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) September 14, 2021

"We believe that having results monitored and measured is very, very important, but we also think the FSA is outmoded at this point and we need to move forward with a more nimble and effective approach," said DeSantis.

DeSantis said they are currently crafting legislation and the goal is to phase out FSA in 2022-2023.

