Indian River County School Board to discuss mask policy Tuesday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Indian River County School Board will meet Tuesday night to decide if there is a need to extend their mask policy.

The current policy requires all students from Kindergarten through eighth grade to wear a mask while on school property and when social distancing isn’t possible.

According to Superintendent Dr. David Moore, case numbers among teachers and staff have decreased significantly.

“Right now we're right around 1% of staff across the entire system, that is a really good sign. We're seeing reductions and on a daily basis, those that are being sent for testing as well as positive,” Moore explained. “We had 54 faculty and staff test positive the day that we moved to the mandate. Over the course of the last week, we've had under 15.”

Moore also said he doesn’t anticipate there to be a need for another school closure.

That School Board Business Meeting begins at 6p.m. and will be held at the J. A. Thompson Administrative Center located at 6500 57th Street in Vero Beach.

To view the agenda, click here.
To address the school board during public comment, click here.

