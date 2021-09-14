Lake Worth Beach travel expenses audited

The Palm Beach County inspector general has completed an investigation into an anonymous complaint about Lake Worth Beach city leaders.

Someone accused the Lake Worth Beach city manager and city commissioners of using city money for personal trips.

The inspector general found the accusations were not supported.

But the report did uncover some very concerning information.

The audit looked at overnight travel and discretionary spending for the city manager, commissioners and mayor from 2019.

The inspector general identified more than $100,000 in questioned costs.

That means the submitted expenses didn't always follow the city's travel policies.

The audit also found nearly $17,000 in potential cost savings and more than $1,800 in expenses that didn't have receipts.

Despite not complying with proper policies, the inspector general found there was enough documentation to support a business purpose for the travel.

The inspector general gave Lake Worth Beach city leaders 11 recommendations to make sure this never happens again.

The city agreed with the findings and accepted the recommendations.

Read the full report here.

