Advertisement

Stewart Ain: Journalist in need of a kidney transplant

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stewart Ain is working on his next project about himself. He's a journalist who writes about issues impacting the Jewish community.

"I cover the New York Jewish community, not just New York but covering Israel and the Israeli events, world Jewish events," he said.

But now, others are writing about him. He said due to genetics, he needs a kidney transplant.

"We've been watching the kidney situation for several, many years. They told me it's starting to die off," Stewart said.

Three years ago, Stewart's twin brother had a kidney transplant.

"I had an aortic aneurysm and I said to him, you know you ought to check. Oh, I checked five years ago and it was fine. Then, he had some other medical procedure. They opened him up and found that it was leaking already. He got a kidney pretty quick," Stewart explained.

B'Nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton is helping host an informational zoom meeting Monday night.

"We feel like if we can educate the right person they might know," Rabbi David Englander said. "The right person perhaps, somehow, someway a connection will be made and Stewart will get the kidney that he needs."

"You're not going to be asked to donate money, not to donate your kidney," Stewart said. "They just want to let people know what it's all about."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Several injured in casino gas tank explosion
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
UF ranked No. 5 public university by U.S. News & World Report
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Woman with North Port ties reported missing on cross-country trip

Latest News

Gabby Petito: 'My only daughter is missing,' father says
Audit finds Old School Square is not in compliance with lease agreement
Anthony Jackson: Deputies looking for missing, possibly endangered teen
Cellphone thieves arrested in Delray Beach