Stewart Ain: Journalist in need of a kidney transplant

Stewart Ain is working on his next project about himself. He's a journalist who writes about issues impacting the Jewish community.

"I cover the New York Jewish community, not just New York but covering Israel and the Israeli events, world Jewish events," he said.

But now, others are writing about him. He said due to genetics, he needs a kidney transplant.

"We've been watching the kidney situation for several, many years. They told me it's starting to die off," Stewart said.

Three years ago, Stewart's twin brother had a kidney transplant.

"I had an aortic aneurysm and I said to him, you know you ought to check. Oh, I checked five years ago and it was fine. Then, he had some other medical procedure. They opened him up and found that it was leaking already. He got a kidney pretty quick," Stewart explained.

B'Nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton is helping host an informational zoom meeting Monday night.

"We feel like if we can educate the right person they might know," Rabbi David Englander said. "The right person perhaps, somehow, someway a connection will be made and Stewart will get the kidney that he needs."

"You're not going to be asked to donate money, not to donate your kidney," Stewart said. "They just want to let people know what it's all about."

Scripps Only Content 2021