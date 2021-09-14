Tri-Rail reminds public to be cautious during Rail Safety Week

Respect the Rails! Rail Safety Week is the perfect time for people to remind their friends and family members to exercise extreme caution when traveling around railroad tracks and crossings.

Tri-Rail recently launched its Respect the Rails campaign. The goal is of the campaign is to raise the the public’s awareness of the dangers associated with railroad crossings.

“This is the week where we raise awareness because sometimes it’s just people not paying attention and not thinking about the fact that this is an active train corridor,” said Steven Abrams, the executive director of South Florida Regional Transportation Authority. “You simply can’t be in the middle of a rail crossing intersection and think that somehow you’re immune from a train coming by.”

Abrams also noted that even if you see a train coming by, there could be another one coming in the opposite direction shortly after.

“You really have to be cautious at all times and we try to raise that awareness and education during Rail Safety Week among older people but also, importantly, our children,” he said.

Abrams wants drivers and pedestrians to also remember that trains cannot stop quickly. By the time a train engineer sees someone on the tracks, it’s too late to stop. You must maintain awareness around the crossings to ensure you’re clear of the path by the time the gates comes down.

All of Tri-Rail’s crossings are active. Each location has gates that lower and flash lights to alert drivers of an approaching train. When you see the flashing red lights, it means to stop. Most trains take less than one minute to pass through so it shouldn’t hold you up more than a regular stop light would.

Tri-Rail is South Florida’s premier commuter rail service. It serves Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. It has 18 train stations and is a great way to beat traffic when traveling around South Florida.

To learn more about Tri-Rail and its Respect the Rails campaign, visit Tri-Rail.com.

*Sponsored by the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority.