University of Florida offers students prizes for getting COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The University of Florida is offering students who show proof of COVID-19 vaccination a chance to win some pretty nice prizes.
They include $500 meal plan and bookstore vouchers, flat screen TVs, and iPad and Mac Book Pros.
There will be three drawings: one on Wednesday, another on Sept. 20, and the final on Oct. 16.
Entries are due at 11:59 p.m. the night before the drawing. To enter, click here.
