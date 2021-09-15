Advertisement

Missing Florida woman's boyfriend named person of interest

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Police said Wednesday they are working around the clock in the case of a missing Florida woman with ties to Vero Beach.

Gabrielle Petito, 22, disappeared during a cross-country trip this summer with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

The couple drove from Florida to New York and then headed west, visiting Kansas, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she last heard from her daughter on Aug. 25 when they spoke on the phone. At that time, Schmidt said her daughter was at Grand Teton National Park.

Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 with the van the couple was using to travel the country. Petito's parents later reported their daughter missing on Sept. 11.

Officials in North Port, Florida, said the van was fully processed for evidence Tuesday evening.

Police said Wednesday that Laundrie has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or provided any helpful details.

Investigators said they are classifying him as a person of interest in the case.

"As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby's family is going through. We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks. The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said.

Police said they are also investigating why Petito's Instagram page was taken down.

The missing woman's father, Joseph Petito told WPTV on Monday that his daughter is a free spirit with a good heart.

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips. 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). Police said so far they have received hundreds of tips, which are being vetted through multiple agencies.

