Advertisement

Where is Gabby? North Port Police Chief tweets at lawyer for person of interest in missing person’s case

Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito
Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito(Courtesy of Nomatic Statik)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After identifying the boyfriend of missing woman as a person of interest in the case, officers are pleading with the man to come forward.

Brian Laundrie returned to North Port alone Sept. 1 after Gabrielle Petito, a 22-year-old Long Island, New York native, disappeared last month in Wyoming. The couple had been documenting their trip with frequent posts on social media when the posts abruptly stopped Aug. 20.

A missing person’s report was filed on Sept. 11 by Gabby’s parents and North Port Police are now taking over the investigation. Laundrie has been named a person of interest and police say he is not speaking with detectives.

Chief Todd Garrison issued a plea to Laundrie’s lawyer.

“Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. the North Port Police needs your help in finding Gabby Petito. Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned!” Garrison wrote.

If you have any information on Gabby’s whereabouts contact law enforcement or the FBI.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Vero Beach woman disappears during cross-country trip
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Several injured in casino gas tank explosion
Gabby Petito
Boyfriend of missing North Port woman now a ‘person of interest,’ police say

Latest News

SpaceX aiming for night launch of 4 on 1st private flight
Fried urges state to speed up distribution of federal COVID aid
Belle Glade mayor, wife lose 6 family members to COVID-19
Tequesta firefighter needs bone marrow donor - here's how you can help