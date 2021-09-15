Advertisement

St. Lucie County School Board votes to keep mask policy in place

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The St. Lucie County School District's mask policy will continue unchanged.

School board members voted to continue giving parents the "opt out" option for their children.

For those parents and guardians who do not opt out, their students will need to continue to wear masks in school.

The school board heard from speakers on both sides of the current mask policy debate.

The board voted 3 to 2 in favor of keeping the mask rules in place.

