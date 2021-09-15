Teen charged as adult in crash that killed 4 on Beeline Highway

A 17-year-old accused of stealing a vehicle and causing a fiery crash that killed four people on the Beeline Highway has been charged as an adult.

Christopher Garrett Jr. appeared in court Tuesday morning. He is charged with four counts each of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and driving without a license causing serious injury or death, and one count of grand theft auto.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Garrett stole a 2019 Nissan Rogue from Rapids Water Park on July 30 and sped north on the Beeline Highway when it slammed into a Nissan Xtera traveling west at PGA Boulevard.

Two passengers riding with Garrett were killed, as were two people in the other vehicle.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Warrant Specialist, Elizabeth “Beth” Anderson’s passing. Beth was... Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

One of the victims in the Xtera was Elizabeth Anderson, a longtime Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office employee and the mother of WPTV assistant chief engineer Tom Anderson.

Investigators said Garrett was speeding and driving without a license while under the influence of marijuana.

The daughter of, sister of and victim's advocate for Elizabeth Anderson (left to right) appear in court during a hearing for Christopher Garrett, who has been charged as an adult.

Tom Anderson and members of his family were in court to ask a Palm Beach County judge to deny Garrett bond.

Judge Charles Burton ultimately set Garrett's bond at $510,000. If he is released, Garrett must wear a GPS device and was ordered not to have contact with any of the victims or witnesses.

