Tequesta firefighter needs bone marrow donor - here's how you can help

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A Tequesta firefighter is in need of a stem cell/bone marrow donor.

James Stack is a firefighter paramedic with Tequesta Fire Rescue.

He has been diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin T-cell lymphoma.

This aggressive cancer usually impacts people over the age of 65, but is more common in younger people who work as firefighters.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 10am - 2pm at Jupiter Lighthouse Park, you can get a quick and simple mouth swab to determine if you are able to be a donor. The swab is painless, will only take a few minutes and you don't need to leave your vehicle to have it done.

There will also be a benefit for James on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 6pm at McCarthy's Pub, located at 518 U.S. Highway 1 in Tequesta. The event will feature live music, food, a raffle and happy hour drink specials. They will be accepting donations during this event.

Learn more about his fight at https://dkmsgetinvolved.org/virtualDrive/ffjstack and you can contribute to his gofundme page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ffpm-james-stack-pay-his-medical-bills.

