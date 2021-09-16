Benefits questions going unanswered at Florida's unemployment office

There are fewer people filing for unemployment in Florida, but an old problem is still persisting.

It is still difficult for residents to make a call to the state and get questions answered about benefits.

Delano Austin in suburban Lake Worth has a real problem with reaching the Department of Economic Opportunity.

"The last person I talked to, which was this past Tuesday, after being on phone for about six hours," Austin said.

Since then, he said the DEO promised they would get back to him in 48 hours to handle his back-benefits issue.

However, he has not heard from them and said his calls aren't going through.

"I feel I'm being let down, like maybe every million people that are unemployed right now. They can't get an answer," Austin said. "They don't know who to call. They don't know who to talk to. There's no response. Your hands are tied."

What's happening appears to be a long-standing issue with DEO, according to State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.

"You would think with less people on the unemployment system it would be easier to get through to a call center agent, but it's the opposite," Eskamani said.

The lawmaker said the old issues of staffing and technology problems still plague the agency and money is an issue.

"Because we're not in a state of emergency there's no emergency funding allocated to DEO to maintain a call center for high volume," Eskamani said.

And that means people like Austin have to keep trying every day to get answers.

