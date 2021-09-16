Advertisement

A Child’s Home: Learning more about the Guardian ad Litem program

Help find homes for local children!
By Megan Hayes
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Watch “A Child’s Home” every week and meet a local child looking for a forever home.

You’ll see how you can become an adoptive parent and give someone the family they deserve. Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Vero Beach woman disappears during cross-country trip
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Cuban artist creates mural in Greenacres
Lawmaker works to resolve school crossing guard shortage
Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.
A Child's Home: How the Guardian ad Litem program works
Man with stolen Disney-issued iPad caught giving tour at Hollywood Studios