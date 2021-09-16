Firefighter Combat Challenge finals to be held in Fort Pierce

Some of the country's best and bravest will be going head to head on the Treasure Coast.

The 2021 Firefighter Combat Challenge will hold the finals in Fort Pierce.

The event dubbed the "toughest 2 minutes in sports," will take place on Nov. 5 and 6.

In 2020, a group of St. Lucie County firefighters won gold. They will now get a chance to defend their title in their own backyard.

Worlds 2021 Promo.mp4 from On•Target Communications on Vimeo.

We are excited to announce that the SLCFD combat challenge team will get to defend their world title- right here in their own backyard. The 2021, World’s Firefighter combat challenge competition is coming to Fort Pierce. https://t.co/91mPTcLNlj pic.twitter.com/CQuxmt2YMv — StLucieFire (@StLucieFireDist) September 16, 2021

