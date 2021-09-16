Advertisement

Firefighter Combat Challenge finals to be held in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some of the country's best and bravest will be going head to head on the Treasure Coast.

The 2021 Firefighter Combat Challenge will hold the finals in Fort Pierce.

The event dubbed the "toughest 2 minutes in sports," will take place on Nov. 5 and 6.

In 2020, a group of St. Lucie County firefighters won gold. They will now get a chance to defend their title in their own backyard.

For more information about the event, click here.

Worlds 2021 Promo.mp4 from On•Target Communications on Vimeo.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Vero Beach woman disappears during cross-country trip
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Hundreds of mask opt-out forms denied by Fla. school districts
DeSantis seeks to buy monoclonals directly from drugmaker
Florida becomes fourth state to surpass 50,000 deaths
Benefits questions go unanswered at Florida's unemployment office