GABBY PETITO: New evidence revealed involving missing North Port woman

So many questions need to be answered. Where is Gabby Petito? And will her boyfriend come forward to speak with the police?

"I think we're just pleading with him at this point to please speak with us," Josh Taylor with the North Port Police Department said.

Taylor made the direct plea today to Brian Laundrie. He is now a person of interest in his girlfriend, Gabby Petito's disappearance. Loved ones say they last heard from her on Aug. 25 while in Wyoming during the couple's cross-country journey.

"He needs to talk to us. we need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last location," Taylor said.

Laundrie is the last known person to be around Gabby. Police found Petito's van at the Sarasota county home of Laundrie's parents where Brian and Gabby also lived.

"We definitely processed that vehicle yesterday with the FBI. Certainly, there was some material we'll be going through," Taylor said.

Authorities say prior to Gabby Petito going missing there was an incident in Moab, Utah on Aug.12. A police report says the couple was seen arguing. The report says Laundrie told police he and Gabby had issues that were building after traveling together for months. The report says Petito was slapping Laundrie, he grabbed her face and pushed her away while trying to lock her out of the van, but she got inside.

Police found them later and said Gabby was "crying uncontrollably” but told police they are in love and didn’t want anyone to be charged. Police ended up getting Laundrie a hotel room so they could spend some time apart.

Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, lives in Vero Beach. He says it is time for Laundrie to start talking.

"Their child is home. My child is nowhere to be found and nor are we getting to ask questions on how that came to be," he said.

The Laundrie family released a statement saying in part - "it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family. On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture".

"That is not good enough. We need the details," Taylor said.

Police said they have no information at this time that any crime has occurred in North Port. They do say they've received hundreds of tips so far that are still being vetted.

