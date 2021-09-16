Advertisement

Instagram looking to tackle users’ body image issues

Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.
Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instagram says it’s looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance.

This comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed Facebook researchers have repeatedly found Instagram to be toxic for teen girls.

The newspaper reported Tuesday researchers at Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012, have been conducting studies for three years into how the app affects its millions of young users.

Their research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.

Karina Newton, Instagram’s head of public policy, said Tuesday the photo-sharing platform is increasingly focused on addressing negative social comparison and negative body image.

She said one possibility is to prompt users to look at different topics when they repeatedly view content of that kind.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Vero Beach woman disappears during cross-country trip
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Gabby Petito
Boyfriend of missing North Port woman now a ‘person of interest,’ police say

Latest News

This undated image provided by Rewards For Justice shows a wanted posted of Adnan Abu Walid...
France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory
California Democrats are eying changes to the state's recall system.
California lawmakers want to re-evaluate state's recall system
Thieves taking restaurants' outdoor furniture in Delray Beach
The missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne...
North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles