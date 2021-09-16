Advertisement

Man with stolen Disney-issued iPad caught giving tour at Hollywood Studios

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A man with a stolen Walt Disney World-issued iPad was caught giving a tour at Hollywood Studios in an apparent effort to skip the long lines, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Rennan Carletto, 30, was issued a trespassing warning in June.

According to an incident report, a Disney World employee saw Carletto giving an unauthorized tour of the park and leading the group into a line for one of the rides.

The report said Carletto was able to bypass the line after presenting tickets.

It was not immediately known how the iPad was obtained, but it was turned over to Disney and Carletto was cited for trespassing.

