Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Vero Beach woman disappears during cross-country trip
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021
Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.
A Child's Home: How the Guardian ad Litem program works
Thousands of migrants have gathered at a US southern border bridge.
Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy, middle class
President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate