Dolphins receiver to miss home opener for personal issue

Will Fuller's debut with the Miami Dolphins will have to wait.

Head coach Brian Flores said Friday that the 27-year-old wide receiver will miss Miami's home opener Sunday against the Buffalo Bills because of a personal issue.

Fuller was set to make his Dolphins debut after serving a one-game suspension to begin the season.

The 2016 first-round draft pick spent his first five seasons with the Houston Texans, hauling in 209 catches for 3,110 and 25 total touchdowns.

Fuller missed last weekend's 17-16 victory at New England while serving the last of a six-game suspension dating to last season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

