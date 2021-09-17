Advertisement

North Port Police: Investigators speaking with Laundrie family in connection with disappearance of Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie(Courtesy of Nomadic Statik)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police say they are speaking with the Laundrie family, by their request, in connection with the disappearance of Brian Laundrie’s fiancée, Gabrielle Petito.

Petito disappeared after a cross country trip with Laundrie. The pair left from New York in early July and were documenting their experience on social media. The posts abruptly stopped on Aug. 25.

Laundrie returned to North Port alone with Petito’s van. She was reported missing by her family in Suffolk County, N.Y.

Details revealed that there was a domestic incident between the pair in Utah that was caught on police body camera.

Laundrie hired a lawyer immediately and did not speak to police. Now, North Port Police officials say that the Laundrie family is speaking with their investigators by their own request.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Police video shows emotional Gabby Petito before vanishing
Palm Beach AFL-CIO holds Labor Day celebration
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

State's coronavirus deaths rise record 2,468 in week; cases drop significantly to 75,998
Hospitals face challenges during COVID-19 surge
Halloween pop-up bar is back in Delray Beach
Tropical Storm Odette forms off US Middle-Atlantic coast