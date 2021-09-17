Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off US Middle-Atlantic coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A new tropical storm formed Friday afternoon off the Middle-Atlantic coast of the United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Odette has winds of 40 mph and is headed northeast at 15 mph away from the U.S.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to become post-tropical by Saturday night as it continues to head away from land.

A tropical wave moving across the Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next five days. The latest GFS and Euro keeps this system away from the U.S.

