Tropical Storm Odette forms off US Middle-Atlantic coast

A new tropical storm formed Friday afternoon off the Middle-Atlantic coast of the United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Odette has winds of 40 mph and is headed northeast at 15 mph away from the U.S.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to become post-tropical by Saturday night as it continues to head away from land.

Tropical Storm #Odette Advisory 1: Tropical Storm Odette Forms Off the U. S. Mid-Atlantic Coast. Forecast to Become Post-Tropical By Saturday Night South Of Atlantic Canada. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2021

A tropical wave moving across the Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next five days. The latest GFS and Euro keeps this system away from the U.S.

