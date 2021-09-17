Advertisement

United Airlines experiencing nationwide system outage, reports say

There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning.
There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - United Airlines is experiencing issues with its computer system that are affecting flights, according to its Twitter feed.

There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning, though additional reports indicate that the ground stop have been lifted.

The delays may create problems for travelers leaving via United Airlines.

Customers were querying the United Airlines amid the reports that its flights were grounded nationwide, and were receiving variations of the same response: “We apologize for the hold-up. Our teams are working on this issue now, and will do what they can to address it as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Police video shows emotional Gabby Petito before vanishing
Palm Beach AFL-CIO holds Labor Day celebration
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.
Kroger kale recalled over listeria concerns
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A...
Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates
Verizon is experiencing a service outage affecting a few states in the South.
Verizon experiences outage in parts of South
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states