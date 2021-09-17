Advertisement

Volunteers gathering for International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A global effort to protect paradise is happening this weekend. Saturday is International Coastal Cleanup Day.

It's the world's largest, volunteer effort to clean up the marine environment that has been going for the past 37 years.

For the past 37 years, volunteers from more than 100 countries have descended on their local beaches, rivers, and canals to show their commitment to cleaner waterways.

But the cleanup is much more than removing trash, by providing detailed data on what and how much is cleaned up The Ocean Conservancy has a powerful tool for educating the public and effecting positive change.

"So, the banning of the use of plastic grocery bags for although it hasn't happened locally has happened in other places simply because of the data that's collected in events like this one," Lourdes Ferris said, Executive Director of Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful.

According to Ocean Conservancy, each year 11 million tons of plastic waste makes its way into the ocean threatening our wildlife and even our food chain. At this rate, scientists even estimate by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

Which is why Ferris stressed the importance of getting involved with this event that raises awareness and helps protect our marine environment.

In Palm Beach County there's about 20 different sites where volunteers will be picking up trash. For a complete list and to register, click here.

Clean-ups are happening along the Treasure Coast as well. Volunteers are welcome to join the cleanup at Sandsprit Park on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and volunteers are encouraged to join whenever they can.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Police video shows emotional Gabby Petito before vanishing
Palm Beach AFL-CIO holds Labor Day celebration
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

TikTok challenge leads to vandalism at schools
PSLPD motorcycle officers will get new full-face helmets
TikTok challenge leads to vandalism at schools
Hundreds of mask opt-out forms denied by Fla. school districts