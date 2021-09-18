Advertisement

Okeechobee County woman missing for 16 months

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Detectives in Okeechobee County are pushing for more clues to find Kelly Sherman, who's been missing for 16 months now.​

Okeechobee police tell WPTV the disappearance of Kelly Nicole Sherman is still an active investigation and she is considered as an endangered adult.

Police said family last saw the 33-year-old woman around Mother's Day in May of last year along Northeast Park Street.

She has red hair and blue eyes and weighs between 115 and 120 pounds. Police said Sherman has cherry tattoos on the right side of her stomach and stars on her foot.

The detective investigating her case tells me they are expanding the search to other areas.

"She also has connections in Glades and Okeechobee counties," said Det. Savanna Smith with the Okeechobee Police Department. "So if anybody in the Glades might have some information that they want to pass along, and any surrounding counties that might have seen her and know her whereabouts, we would definitely be interested in that. This is also an ongoing investigation, and that’s all the information we can release at this time."

People with any information can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Sherman's family is offering a $1,000 reward in hopes someone may lead authorities to her whereabouts.

