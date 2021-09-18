Advertisement

Palm Beach County Cares hosts donation drive to aid people in Haiti

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Palm Beach County Cares is launching a Haitian Relief Drive Saturday at the Port of Palm Beach starting at 10:30 a.m.

This is after just over one month since a 7.2 magnitude earthquake wreaked havoc throughout Haiti, leaving people on the island to continue being impacted by the damage.

With the Haitian Relief Drive, Palm Beach County Care is asking for anyone in the area to consider dropping off supplies.

At the top of the list are sheltered materials such as tarps, tents, or blankets.

Next is water, followed by food.

Another important need is for medical supplies, such as band-aids, and Neosporin.

Then of course hygiene supplies, shampoo, and soap.

Port of Palm Beach Commissioner, Katherine Waldron, says they have been working hard to assure all the donations make it to the hands of people that need it the most.

"We've been working with the former president down there and some on-the-ground organizations. And the two areas hardest hit, Les Cayes and Jeremie, we're making sure that when supplies come into the port that we have safe passage all the way to those areas because that's the most important thing to us."

Thus far the drive has a team effort among people and organizations throughout Palm Beach County.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has donated warehouse space for the drive.

And the Monarch Shipping company volunteered to ship the supplies to Haiti free of charge.

In Palm Beach County there is a large Haitian community Waldron says some 2-dozen churches have been hard at work gathering donations.

"Well palm beach county cares and we have a great Haitian community that's come together to support, and we'll hopefully be getting more supplies as soon as we can."

That Haitian relief drive kicks off at 10:30 and goes until about noon.

Supplies will be collected through the rest of the month at locations throughout South Florida.

Donation Drop off sites: https://palmbeachcountycares.com/

Port of Palm Beach Sites:
MONARCH SHIPPING
270 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Public Sites:
Office of State Representative
MATT WILLHITE
12133 Ken Adams Way, Suite 300
Wellington, FL 33414

Subculture Restaurants:
SUBCULTURE
509 N Clematis St,
West Palm Beach, FL 33401,

LOST WEEKEND
218 Española Way,
Miami Beach, FL 33139

KILL YOUR IDOL
222 Española Way
Miami Beach, FL 33139

HOWLEY'S
4700 S Dixie Hwy
West Palm Beach, FL 33405

SUBCULTURE
123 E Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444

HONEY
16 E Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444

DADA
52 N Swinton Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444

FATHER JOSEPH'S NETWORK:

2324 South Congress Avenue, #2F
Palm Springs, FL 33406
President Dr. Marc Lafalaise, Haitian American Democrat Club

